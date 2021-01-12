Palestine's Elvin Calhoun and Taj'Shawn Wilson headlined District 9-4A's All-District Superlatives.
Calhoun was named All-District Defensive Lineman of the Year. The senior interior lineman finished with 31 tackles, five sacks and one fumble recovery through six district games.
Wilson was named District 9-4A's Defensive Newcomer of the Year. The sophomore defensive back finished with 34 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception during Palestine's district run.
Wildcat running back Jakaryon Conley was one of two running backs named to the first-team offense. Conley carried the ball 126 times for 936 yards and 10 touchdowns in district. The senior back had back-to-back 200-yard performances against Mabank and Chapel Hill.
Shedrick Dudley was named first-team fullback. The sophomore rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns being the primary second ball carrier.
Senior Dominique Milton was named All-District first-team Tight End. The Wildcats placed a pair of offensive linemen on the first team in Dewaylon Lewis and Jarrett Henry.
Jermany Walker also received first-team honors as a utility player.
Lewis was named first-team defensive lineman. Lewis finished with 20 tackles, five sacks, three quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in six district games.
Daelon Williams earned first-team honors at outside linebacker for the Wildcats. Williams recorded 36 tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
All-District Second Team
- Tawalan Cook, WR
- Kaleb Hagens, OL
- Mason Mitchell, OL
- Dominique Milton, DL
- Kemon Ross, ILB
- Shedrick Dudley, OLB
- D'Maurius Session, S
- Taj'Shawn Wilson, KR
Honorable Mention
- Kendrick Barrett
- Chris Bryant
- Jerrod Walker
- De'Myzjean Martin
- Adrian Oliva
- Anthony McLaughlin
- McLoud Thomas
