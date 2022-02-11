Palestine’s Luke James and Frankston’s Alex Oxford were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State team.
James continues to reel in the awards following his senior year. He earned third-team punter on the class 4A team. Earlier this year he was also named to the Padilla All-State football team and the All-East Texas team. James was consistently a weapon for Palestine’s special teams’ unit.
He earned first-team punter and second-team kicker. James had 28 punts that totaled 1,135 yards with eight of those falling within the 20. He was also 28-of-35 on extra points and 6-of-9 on field goals. He had a long of 42 yards.
Oxford was named All-State honorable mention for the Class 2A team. Oxford: Oxford was one of the unquestionable vocal leaders for Frankston’s 2021 playoff team. His 78 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, one sack, and three forced fumbles were enough to earn him District 9-2A DI Defensive MVP.
