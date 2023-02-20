Palestine Wildcat Perry Cole became the seventh area athlete to be named to the Blue Bell Texas Sports Writers Association’s All-State team.
The 6’2 junior receive All-State honors as Palestine’s punter. Cole booted 20 punts on the season for a total of 713 yards with seven landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Alongside being their mainstay at punter, Cole was also a first-team linebacker for the Wildcats. Cole finished the season with 29 tackles and two sacks.
He joins Frankston’s Jared Cook, Brayden Dotson and Tyler Rogers, along with Cayuga’s Landan Henry, Whitt Jenkins and Jakobe Brown on the TSWA All-State team.
Carthage senior quarterback Connor Cuff and Cuero senior linebacker Sean Burks are the players of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State football team.
Cuff passed for 4,033 yards with 52 touchdowns and only four interceptions in leading Carthage to a 16-0 record and Division II state title. Burks had 257 tackles, 36 of them for losses. He had 16 quarterback pressures for the 13-2 Gobblers who lost to Wimberley in the Division II semifinals.
Carthage’s Scott Surratt was the coach of the year. His state title was his ninth, tying Gordon Wood’s record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.