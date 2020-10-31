Elkhart 16, Huntington 14
HUNTINGTON – The Elkhart Elks grabbed their first win of the season over the Hutnington Red Devils Friday night, 16-14. The Elks played their district finale Friday night, but can take a positive into the offseason as they build for the future. Individual stats will be attached once made available.
Leon 30, Grapeland 8
GRAPELAND – A 100-yard effort from Cadarian Wiley wasn't enough for the Sandies as they lose their third straight to conclude district place. The Sandies still own control of the fourth seed as they head into their bye week before the start of playoffs.
Keizion Ashford and Riley Murchison shared quarterback duties and combined for 97 yards, Murhison also led the team in receiving with 48 yards.
Kerens 14, Cayuga 0
KERENS – The Cayuga Wildcats were shut out for the third consecutive week.
Kerens owned the third place spot in District 8-2A heading into Friday night and could have fell to fourth tonight.
Cayuga doesn't own the tiebreaker over current fourth seed and needed to win out for a shot at the final playoff spot. The Wildcats will end their district run Friday, 11/06, at home against Axtell.
