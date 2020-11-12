HENDERSON – The Frankston Indians are in the playoffs for the first time under head coach Paul Gould and the first time since 2013.
Though the atmosphere may be unfamiliar when the Indians take the field, the opponent will not.
Frankston is paired with Texas Football's fourth rannked Class 2A-DI team Timpson Bears (10-0) – a rematch from their season opener where they were defeated 68-24 on Timpson's homefield.
Regardless of their opponent, or the outcome of there first bi-district round matchup in seven years, Frankston's football program has accomplished one of this season's biggest goals – “change the culture of Frankston athletics.”
“None of these kids has seen the playoffs,” Gould said. “If we want to get this program going in the right direction they need to see that. It's a different atmosphere. It's a different type of confidence when you know you're a playoff team.”
The Indians secured their playoff spot following their 40-34 win over Linden Kildare in week 10. At that point, they knew they were in, but didn't know their first test of the playoffs would be team who offered them their first test of the season.
“Everybody is 0-0,” Gould said. “It's who goes in there full steam. I'm proud of every single one of them. This is one of the hardest things to do and they've done it. Now let's keep this train rolling.”
For sure what has been rolling all season is Frankston's offense. Quarterback Brink Bizzell has been the engineer behind an Indians offense who has scored over 30 points in five of their nine games.
The offense is averaging 446.7 yards per game as Bizzell has toppled 2,000 yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive year, along with 31 total touchdowns.
Where the team has struggled is in their ability to stop opposing offenses. After putting up 68 points against Frankston, they proceeded to score over 40 points in eight of their nine games – including six games of at least 50 points.
And in their three shutouts they also scored a combined 186 points.
The Bears are led on offense by running back Braden Courtney who is a 1,000-yard back. On defense is Trey Davis who has had a unique ability to take the ball away.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., tonight, at Henderson High School.
