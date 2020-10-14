A month and a half of Anderson County football has passed and we’re beginning to get a strong picture of the shape of majority of teams and which players are putting together special years.
From first-year starters to players on their last year, there have been numerous top performers that are putting together spectacular seasons. Today, we're taking a look at September's top performers around the area. Stats are only compiled from the four games they played during that month.
Jakaryon Conley, RB
Palestine running back Jakaryon Conley has taken his first year as the feature back and ran with it. He compiled 459 yards, five rushing touchdowns and 80 attempts through the month of September. Conley's first 100-yard game came against Rusk in their 23-13 win where he ran for 128 yards on 20 carries – averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He recorded his second 100-yard performance against Kilgore where he ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on 25 attempts.
Coy Elton, QB
Westwood quarterback Coy Elton is another first-year full-time starter to make the list. He's passed for 470 yards in four games, while also contributing 130 rushing yards. He totaled 10 touchdowns in September as well. His best games came in a 50-point offensive explosion on homecoming night against Eustace. He was a perfect 10-of-10 passing for 209 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also added 25 rushing yards and a rushing score.
Kylance Parish, RB
Westwood running back Kylance Parish took over the primary feature back role after an early injury to Tremelle Rhodes sidelined him. He hasn't wasted any time adapting to his new role. He has rushed for 311 yards in September and five rushing scores on 43 attempts. He's also added 50 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown. His best night came against Eustace where he went for 116 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown – also adding 46 yards receiving and a receiving score.
Brink Bizzell, QB
Frankston quarterback Brink Bizzell only played in three games last month due to the cancellation of the Big Sandy district match, but he still put up numbers. He passed for over 120 yards in all three games, had at least one passing touchdown and showcased his dual threat ability. He passed for five touchdowns and added another five rushing scores. His best day came in a 75-60 loss against Chisum where he passed for 180 yards and a passing touchdown, while rushing for 198 yards and four touchdowns.
Cael Bruno, WR
Frankston head coach Paul Gould was looking for the guy to assume the role as their leading receiver and through September that guy was Cael Bruno. He had back-to-back 100-yard receiving days to end the month and had a receiving score in all thre games. He also benefited from the shootout against Chisum where he had 158 yards receiving and one touchdown.
BJ Lamb, QB
Grapeland quarterback BJ Lamb has been a threat for the Sandies offense since taking over at quarterback last season. He's already over 500 yards from scrimmage and has seven total touchdowns to go along with that (in September). He's 25-of-47 passing for 397 yards and five passing touchdowns with 134 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries.
Cadarian Wiley, RB
Grapeland running back Cadarian Wiley averaged nearly 10 yards per carry in the month of September. In his 60 carries, he has rushed for 563 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His best game came in a 50-6 win over Cayuga where he went for 202 yards and three rushing touchdowns on just seven carries.
Editor’s Note: The month’s top defenders will be in Saturday’s edition.
