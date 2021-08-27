PRICE – The Westwood Panthers etched their first game in the win column Friday night against the Price Carlisle Indians, 23-21.
Westwood maintained a two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter after trailing 21-10 at halftime.
Josh Davis enjoyed a two touchdown night – one of them coming on a highlight reel one hander that gave Westwood a 23-21 lead with 2:37 left in the third quarter.
Samson Oparinde had a big time touchdown catch on a third-down play. Kylance Parish and Tremelle Rhodes both were work horses for the Panthers all night long. Parish had a big fake punt for a first down.
Lamarion Goodwyn, who made his first varsity start at quarterback, threw three touchdown passes on the night.
Defensively, Kamran Savage had two sacks and four tackles for a loss on the night as the defense shut Carlisle out in the second half.
The Panthers (1-0) host the Buffalo Bison Friday in their second non-district game of the season.
