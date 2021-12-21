CAYUGA – The Cayuga Wildcats had three members of their team receive district superlative praise after finishing third in District 8-2A.
Jadan Henry was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year after leading the team with 103 total tackles with 87 of those being credited as solo tackles. Jacob Ingram earned Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year, while Bo Barett was recognized as Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Barrett was fourth on the team in tackles with 49, while adding three sacks to his resume and four quarterback hurries.
Cayuga added six players to the first-team All-District offense. Jadan Henry continued to prove his worth as he made an appearance on the first team at fullback. Henry was third on the team in rushing with 393 yards and two touchdowns.
Shiloh Peckham broke out his freshman year and was rewarded with first-team All-District recognition. Peckham led the team in rushing after only playing in six games during the regular season. He totaled 598 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He finished the district stretch with four consecutive 100-yard games.
Bo Barrett was named first-team at guard with Landan Henry receiving the same praise at offensive tackle. Austin Moore was first-team at tight end with two touchdowns on the season.
Chase Hearrell was a first-team utility player as he thrived in multiple roles for the Wildcats. Hearell recorded 379 yards passing and four touchdowns while rushing for another 399 and 10 touchdowns. He also added two receiving touchdowns to his state line.
Jakobe Brown was second-team running back. Brayden Collum and Hunter Link both made a second-team offensive line. Steven Wingfield rounded at the group with another second-team nod at wide receiver.
Peckham doubled back around to receive another first-team accolade at outside linebacker. He finished with 29 tackles and four tackles for loss.
Henry was second-team at defensive tackles, Peyton Dyess at defensive end, Braxton Killion at outside linebacker, Moore at end and Hearell at cornerback.
Owen Cretsinger finally saw his name as he was named to the second-team defense at strong safety Jakobe Brown made it at free safety. Triston Wilson at cornerback, Nic Woolverton at end and Steven Wingfield at corner.
Jacorie Bradley, Khristian Roberts, Braxton Killion, Travis Robinson, Greg Barrett and Colt Mullican were all honorable mentions.
