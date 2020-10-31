TRINITY – The Trinity Tigers outlasted the Westwood Panthers Friday night in a playoff-like game for both District 9-3A opponents.
The Panthers needed a win over the Tigers to stay alive for the final playoff spot in district. They began the game with a 7-6 lead provided by a two-yard touchdown run from Kylance Parish.
Another seven-yard Parish touchdown run early in the second quarter extended their lead to 14-6.
Trinity was able to tie the game at 14 by halftime.
From there, the Tigers began their run. Back-to-back scoring drives from Trinity gave the Tigers a 28-14 lead with 3:10 left in the third quarter.
The Trinity offense kept the pressure on with another score before Coy Elton's eight-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter reduced the deficit to 34-21 with 4:00 left in regulation.
Parish's third touchdown run of the day had Westwood ready to forge a comeback down 34-28 with 1:08 left. However, the Panthers were unable to recover the onside kick as Trinity kneeled out the remaining minute of the game.
The Panthers will play their district finale Friday, 11/06, at home against Huntington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.