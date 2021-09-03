CAYUGA --- A series of mistakes on the part of the Cayuga Wildcats resulted in their second loss of the season to the Mildred Eagles Thursday, 14-0.
Protecting the ball was something head coach Jacob Magee emphasized to his team following their three-turnover performance against Cushing last week.
Yet, turnovers plagued the Wildcats once again as Mildred forced five of them Thursday. The Eagles began the contest with ball on their 32-yard line. They capped off their nine play, 68-yard drive, with a one-yard quarterback keeper from Jake Callahan.
Their two-point try was successful as Callahan hooked up Austin Wing in the middle of the defense.
Cayuga took to the field with the ball on their 39. A 32-yard pass from Chase Hearell to Tristin Wilson set them up on the MHS 34 before Hearell was hit and fumbled the next play.
Mildred took over on their 28 but was forced into a three-and-out. Cayuga’s offense returned to the field with 6:16 left in the first. A 12-yard run from Colt Mullican was followed by back-to-back carries from Jadan Henry that netted nine yards.
Penalties began to drastically affect the Wildcats following a third-down conversion from Hearell. A false start on the next play put them in a first-and-15 situation before Henry got 10 of it back.
Cayuga’s offense continued to lean on its run game – making its way to the Mildred 12. JaCorie Bradley momentarily capped off the drive with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Hearell.
However, it was called back due to illegal men downfield. Bradley was sacked on the next play that resulted in a turnover on downs.
A pair of sacks from Travis Robinson forced another Mildred three-and-out. Cayuga took over inside the red zone, but a downfield pass from Bradley was picked off as he attempted to find one of his receivers in the end zone.
Fortunately for Cayuga, a slew of penalties – combined with a holding call that wiped out Mildred’s touchdown – prevented the Eagles from extending their lead.
Cayuga took over with 4:30 left in the half but was hit with a three-and-out. Another flurry of penalties affected Mildred from moving the ball. They finished the half with 10 penalties – eight being false starts.
The Wildcats had one final chance to make a late half push but instead threw their second interception of the night.
The turnover bug continued to stay with Cayuga. Their first two possessions of the second half ended with fumbles. However, their defense remained stout. A sack from Austin Moore ended one Mildred drive and pressure from their front line forced a mishandled snap on another.
Neither offense created much momentum in the third quarter. With 8:27 left in the 4th, the Eagles finally put together another scoring drive. It took six plays and 72 yards for Callahan to cap off their drive with a four-yard run. Their two-point attempt was unsuccessful as they led 14-0.
The Wildcats took the field a final time with 5:37 left in the game. Braxton Killion had three straight runs to start the drive that got them to midfield. A laser from Bradley to Hearell down the sideline moved them to the MHS 18.
Like before, red zone errors hindered Cayuga and a sack fumble ended the drive and their night.
The Wildcats travel to Grapeland next week for a non-district matchup against the Sandies.
