PALESTINE – Jermny Walker headlined the district superlatives for the Palestine Wildcats as he was named District 9-4A Utility Player of the Year. The Wildcats also saw six players receive first-team All-District honors.
Walker made an impact on the Wildcats in multiple phases this season. He was the fourth-leading rusher with 569 yards and five rushing touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver with 249 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He also recorded 29 tackles on defense.
Taj’Shawn Wilson was a first-team honoree at running back and safety. Wilson finished as the team’s leading rusher with 743 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also added four receptions for 76 yards. At safety, Wilson anchored Palestine’s defense with four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Shedrick Dudley was named first-team fullback and outside linebacker. Dudley was the team’s second-leading rusher with 727 yards and six rushing scores on 111 carries. He also added four receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, he finished with 24 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.
Mason Mitchell and Jarrett Henry anchored Palestine’s offensive line as first-team All-District members. They helped the Wildcats rush for 3,068 yards and 30 touchdowns over 11 games. Mitchell and Henry never missed a single game for the Wildcats as three-year varsity starters.
Ty Stedman earned first-team inside linebacker and tight end. Stedman was fourth in total tackles with 51. He also added three forced fumbles to his resume. Offensively, he had one touchdown on the season.
Luke James was consistently a weapon for Palestine’s special teams unit. He earned first-team punter and second-team kicker. James had 28 punts that totaled 1,135 yards with eight of those falling within the 20.
He was also 28-of-35 on extra points and 6-of-9 on field goals. He had a long of 42 yards.
Ti Crawford earned first-team Utility Player and second-team inside linebacker. Crawford was fifth on the team in rushing with 300 yards and one rushing touchdown. He was also second on the team in tackles with 70.
Kaleb Hagans earned second-team offensive line. Jon Denman was second-team safety. Benjamin Clerkley was second-team cornerback as he tied for the team lead in interceptions (2).
Quan’Tae Gage was second-team defensive line, while Elijah Walker was second-team fullback as the team’s fourth-leading rusher (553).
Jamaryon Black was an honorable mention on the offensive line. Jordan Walker was an honorable mention at safety. Cayden Patton, Hayden Richardson, Jerrod Walker and Tyler Hunt filled out the rest of the honorable mention roster for Palestine.
