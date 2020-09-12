San Augustine 41, Elkhart 6
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks (0-3) dropped their third straight game of the season to the San Augustine Wolves, 41-6, Friday night at home. Cale Starr scored the lone touchdown of the night for the Elks early in the game as they trailed 13-6 before San Augustine blew the game open.
The Elks travel to Corrigan to play Corrigan-Camden next Friday.
Huntington 28, Frankston 15
HUNTINGTON – The Frankston Indians (1-2) fell 28-15 to Huntington behind a 20-point second half from the Red Devils. The first score of the game came from a Brink Bizzell interception, which Huntington returned for a touchdown.
Frankston's offense continued to back pedal as Huntington forced them into a safety a few possessions later, which put them up 8-0.
After a punt on their next possession, Bizzell led his offense on a needed scoring drive that he capped off with a rushing score and a two-point conversion.
The two offenses stalemated for the remainder of the quarter with the game tied at eight. Huntington began the second half with possession, but failed to make much of the drive.
After punting it away, Frankston began possession with the ball on its 41-yard line. The drive failed to get going as the Indians fumbled the ball back into the hands of the Red Devils. Huntington gathered their momentum and turned it into a rushing score a few players late to go up 15-8.
The Red Devils would put a field goal on the board to extend the lead to 10. Frankston failed to respond on their next drive, but did make a key interception to end the third quarter.
The extra possession resulted in a Bizzell to Cael Bruno score to reduce their deficit to 18-15. The Red Devils responded with a scoring drive of their own and would hold the Indians out of the endzone for the remainder of the quarter.
The Indians host Queen City next Friday,
Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6
CAYUGA – The Grapeland Sandies (3-0) spoiled the Cayuga Wildcats (1-2) homecoming night Friday with a 50-6 scoring display.
The Sandies shot out to a 24-0 first quarter lead behind rushing touchdowns from Cadarian Wiley and Keizion Ashford, along with a 40-yard passing touchdown from BJ Lamb to Michael Dancer.
Cayuga's Logan Vaughan put the first and only points on the board for Cayuga with a one-yard touchdown run.
Both Wiley and Ashford recorded their second scores of the night in the second quarter. Wiley on a 70-yard touchdown run and Ashford with a pick six to take a 36-6 lead into halftime. Ashford found the endzone for the third time on a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, while Wiley placed an exclamation mark on the game in the fourth with a five-yard touchdown run.
Grapeland travels to Kirbyville next Friday, while Cayuga travels to Wortham.
Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0
Oakwood (2-0) will travel to play Coolidge next Friday.
