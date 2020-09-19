Centerville 36, Westwood 10
The Westwood Panthers dropped their second game of their non-district schedule, 36-10, against the Centerville Tigers Friday.
With the loss, Westwood dropped to 2-2 overall -- still matching their win total from the prior season.
The Panthers are scheduled to open District 9-3A, Division I play Friday at Elkhart for their annual cross town rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Corrigan-Camden 30, Elkhart 0
The Elkhart Elks ended their non-district schedule winless after being shutout on the road against Corrigan-Camden Friday.
The Elks trailed 7-0 at halftime before Corrigan-Camden began pulling away in the second half.
Elkhart is scheduled to open District 9-3A, Division I play Friday at home against the Westwood Panthers (2-2). The Elks have won four out of the last five matchups against Westwood and will look for a bright spot to begin building their case for a playoff spot.
Kirbyville 61, Grapeland 14
KIRBYVILLE -- A troublesome second quarter for the Grapeland Sandies added towards their blowout loss against Kirbyville (3-0) Friday.
The game sat tied at 6 at the end of the first quarter after quarterback BJ Lamb knotted the game on a 24-yard rushing touchdown. The Wildcats would go on to score 34 unanswered points over the next two quarters.
Lamb connected with Keizion Ashford late in the third quarter on a 45-yard pass to sit the score at 40-12.
Still, from that point, Kirbyville would go on to outscore Grapeland 21-6 down the stretch.
The Sandies are scheduled to open District 11-2A, Division I play Friday against Burkeville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Wortham 28, Cayuga 24
WORTHAM - The Cayuga Wildcats lost their third straight game Friday night in a tight 28-24 defeat to Wortham.
Cayuga held the lead through the second quarter at 16-14. Wortham was able to regain the lead from Cayuga in the second half and keep them at an arms length to close out the game.
Chase Hearrell had a rushing touchdown, Nino Torres had a rushing score and Logan Vaughan had a rushing touchdown for the Wildcats
Cayuga opens District 8-2A, Division I play next Friday against Leon. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
