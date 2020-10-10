Crockett 46, Westwood 36
PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers lost a shootout to the Crockett Bulldogs Friday night at home. The Panthers took the first lead of the game, 7-0, off a deep touchdown pass from Coy Elton to Devonte Downie.
Crockett responded with a touchdown on their opening possession. However, it would be running back Kylance Parish that gave the lead back to the Panthers on their next drive. Crockett scored 13 unanswered points before Westwood blocked their final extra point before half and took it back for the two-point score.
They extended that lead 26-15 with 11:44 remaining before half before a Coy Elton touchdown and two-point conversion moved the game to 26-23.
Another Crockett touchdown brought Westwood's deficit to 32-23 going into half.
Crockett scored on a 66-yard touchdown on their first possession out of half and added another touchdown before the fourth to take a 46-23 lead into half.
A pair of touchdowns from Kylance Parish in the fourth quarter was the final scores of the night for the Panthers.
Up Next: Westwood at Diboll, 10/16.
Carlisle 52, Frankston 42
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Indians participated in another offensive war in their 52-42 lost to the Carlisle Indians Friday night.
Frankston striked first with a Brink Bizzell rushing touchdown to put them up 6-0. Carlisle used the remaining eight minutes in the first quarter to rattle offt 21 unanswered points to take a 21-6 lead.
With 4:44 minutes left until half, Frankston finally got back on the board with a touchdown pass from Bizzell to Cael Bruno. The two connected once more before half, but the roles were flipped. Bruno found Bizzell for a slick touchdown to reduce their deficit to 21-29.
Carlisle responded with a end-of-half field goal to take a 24-19 lead into half.
Frankston exited the locker room refueld.
They momentarily took a 27-24 lead following a Kody Liebig touchdown and a successful two-point conversion.
But another run was in the making for Carisle as they scored on back-to-back possessions to take a 38-27 lead.
Bizzell eventually returned the favor with a fourth quarter rushing touchdown. Another successful two-point try dropped the Carlisle lead to 38-35 until they put together another 14-0 scoring run.
Tyler Fridinger scored the final touchdown for Frankston on the night.
Up Next: Frankston at Hawkins, 10/16
Grapeland 54, Groveton 36
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandies remain undefeated in district play following their 54-36 win over the Groveton Indians Friday.
A close first half battle eventually swung in favor of the Sandies as Groveton was outscored 21-8 in the second half.
After a 25-yard pick six put Groveton up 7-0, a 79-yard touchdown run from Cadarian Wiley and 49-yard touchdown run from BJ Lamb regained the lead, 14-7.
Groveton responded with a three-yard rushing touchdown, which was followed by Grapeland's third rushing score on the night.
The score sat in favor of Grapeland, 20-13, entering the second quarter.
Grapeland's fourth rushing touchdown of the night extended their lead to 26-13. Another rushing score from Groveton, followed by a successful two-point conversion, reduced Grapeland's lead to 26-21.
The back-and-forth continued until the Sandies held a 33-28 lead into half. Grapeland held Groveton to eight points in the second half to secure their second win of district play.
Up Next: vs. Normangee, 10/16
Marlin 28, Cayuga 0
Up Next: Cayuga vs. Dawson, 10/16
Jonesboro 41, Oakwood 13
Up Next: TBD
