Aug. 28 Games

Van 33, Palestine 7

Top Offensive Numbers

De'Myzean Martin, 2-of-6 passing, 46 yards, one pass Td

Jakryon Conley, 16 carries, 81 yards; two catches, 44 yards

Taj'Shawn Wilson, one catch, 39 yards, one rec Td

Westwood 40, Carlisle 27

Top Offensive Numbers

Coy Elton, 6-of-11 passing, 122 yards, one pass Td; 17 carries, 94 yards, one rush Td

Kylance Parish, 16 carries, 108 yards, three rush Tds

Tremelle Rhodes, two carries, 107 yards, one rush Td

Top Defensive Numbers

Coy Elton, Five total tackles

DeAnthony Thomas, five total tackles

JaCory Furr, four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss

Buffalo 41, Elkhart 0

Team Game Numbers

Passing: 0-of-1 passing, one interception

Rushing: 25 attempts, 61 yards, two fumbles

Defensive: two interceptions

Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19

Top Offensive Numbers

BJ Lamb, 5-of-7 passing, 42 yards, two pass Tds; 11 carries, 154 rush yards, two rush Tds

Cadarian Wiley, 11 carries, 59 yards

Riley Murchison, one reception, 26 yards, one rec Td

Top Defensive Numbers

Cooper Sheridan, 13 total tackles

Keizion Ashford, 11 total tackles, one fumble recovery

Lekerian Smith, six total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery

Timpson 68, Frankston 24

Top Offensive Numbers

Brink Bizzell, 9-of-18 passing, 113 yards; 16 carries, 171 yards, three rush Tds

K.J. Hawkins, 11 carries, 66 yards

Cael Bruno, five catches, 81 yards

Top Defensive Numbers

Jared Cook, eight total tackles

Justin Birch, five total tackles

Clayton Merrt, four total tackles, one sack

Cayuga 38, Mt. Enterprise 12

Top Offensive Numbers

Logan Vaughan, 8-of-10 passing, 114 yards, three pass Tds

BJ Scruggs, 12 carries, 93 yards, one rush Td

Austin Jenkins, seven carries, 53 yards, one Td; five catches, 82 yards, three receiving Tds

Top Defensive Numbers

Braxton Killion, six tackles, one fumble recovery

Austin Moore, six tackles, one sack

Nic Woolverton, six tackles

