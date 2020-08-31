Aug. 28 Games
Van 33, Palestine 7
Top Offensive Numbers
De'Myzean Martin, 2-of-6 passing, 46 yards, one pass Td
Jakryon Conley, 16 carries, 81 yards; two catches, 44 yards
Taj'Shawn Wilson, one catch, 39 yards, one rec Td
Westwood 40, Carlisle 27
Top Offensive Numbers
Coy Elton, 6-of-11 passing, 122 yards, one pass Td; 17 carries, 94 yards, one rush Td
Kylance Parish, 16 carries, 108 yards, three rush Tds
Tremelle Rhodes, two carries, 107 yards, one rush Td
Top Defensive Numbers
Coy Elton, Five total tackles
DeAnthony Thomas, five total tackles
JaCory Furr, four tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss
Buffalo 41, Elkhart 0
Team Game Numbers
Passing: 0-of-1 passing, one interception
Rushing: 25 attempts, 61 yards, two fumbles
Defensive: two interceptions
Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19
Top Offensive Numbers
BJ Lamb, 5-of-7 passing, 42 yards, two pass Tds; 11 carries, 154 rush yards, two rush Tds
Cadarian Wiley, 11 carries, 59 yards
Riley Murchison, one reception, 26 yards, one rec Td
Top Defensive Numbers
Cooper Sheridan, 13 total tackles
Keizion Ashford, 11 total tackles, one fumble recovery
Lekerian Smith, six total tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery
Timpson 68, Frankston 24
Top Offensive Numbers
Brink Bizzell, 9-of-18 passing, 113 yards; 16 carries, 171 yards, three rush Tds
K.J. Hawkins, 11 carries, 66 yards
Cael Bruno, five catches, 81 yards
Top Defensive Numbers
Jared Cook, eight total tackles
Justin Birch, five total tackles
Clayton Merrt, four total tackles, one sack
Cayuga 38, Mt. Enterprise 12
Top Offensive Numbers
Logan Vaughan, 8-of-10 passing, 114 yards, three pass Tds
BJ Scruggs, 12 carries, 93 yards, one rush Td
Austin Jenkins, seven carries, 53 yards, one Td; five catches, 82 yards, three receiving Tds
Top Defensive Numbers
Braxton Killion, six tackles, one fumble recovery
Austin Moore, six tackles, one sack
Nic Woolverton, six tackles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.