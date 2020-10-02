Crockett 49, Elkhart 0
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks fell behind early against the Crockett Bulldogs and was never able to recover as they fall to 0-2 in district. The Elks trailed 28-0 heading into halftime before the Bulldogs continued to extend their lead after halftime.
The Elks will host district favorite Diboll next Friday, Oct. 9.
Grapeland 50, Alto 28
ALTO – The Grapeland Sandies opened district play Friday night with a dominate 50-28 win over the pereived district 11-2A favorite Alto Yelloyackets. BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley were at the forefront of Grapeland's offensive attack. The Sandies shot out to a 28-8 lead over the Yellowjackets in the first half.
The Yellowjackets tightened the game back up within two possessions, 36-20, in the fourth quarter before a pair of touchdowns from Lamb closed the game out for good.
The Sandies will continue District 11-2A play next week, Oct. 9, against Groveton.
Leverett's Chapel 63, Oakwood 13
Leverett's Chapel – Down a pair of players in Sack Nickerson and Ca'Darius Whitt, the Panthers struggled to create much offense in their 63-13 loss against Leverett's Chapel Friday.
The Panthers will open district play up next week against Chester.
