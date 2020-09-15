Week Three
Sept. 11 Games
Palestine 23, Rusk 13
Top Offensive Numbers
De'Myzean Martin, 3-of-4 passing, 57 yards
Jakryon Conley, 20 carries, 128 yards
Shedrick Dudley, 16 carries, 140 yards, three rush Tds; one rec, 21 yards
Top Defensive Number
Kemon Ross, 11 tackels, one tackle for loss
Dalean Williams, nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB pressures
Tres McCloud, eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB pressure
Westwood 50, Eustace 28
Top Offensive Numbers
Coy Elton, 10-of-10 passing, 209 yards, five pass Tds; 12 carries, 15 yards, one rush Td
Kylance Parish, 14 carries, 116 yards, one rush Td
Jordan Owens, two recm 93 yards, two rec Tds
Devonte Downie, three rec, 67 yards, two rec Tds
Top Defensive Numbers
Kameron Savage, eight tackles
Jakob Brown, seven tackles, one tackle for loss
John Marks, five tackles
Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6
Grapeland
Top Offensive Numbers
BJ Lamb, 6-of-8 passing, 108 yards, two pass Tds
Cadarian Wiley, seven carries, 202 yards, three rush Tds
Keizion Ashford, three carries, 109 yards, one rush Td; one rec, 44 yards, one rec Td
Top Defensive Numbers
Cooper Sheridan, 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss
Colton Franklin, 13 tackles
Orion Green, 11 tackles
Cayuga
Top Offensive Numbers
Logan Vaughan, 2-for-11 passing, 45 yards; six carries, eight yards, one rush Td
BJ Scruggs, 14 carries, 75 yards
Austin Jenkins, five carries, 12 yards, two catches 45 yards
Huntington 28, Frankston 15
Top Offensive Numbers
Brink Bizzell, 8-of-25 passing, 121 yards, one pass Td; 12 carries, 62 yards, one rush Td
Cody Dickerson, 10 carries, 99 yards
Cael Bruno, six rec, 105 yards, one rec Td
Top Defensive Numbers (season)
Jared Cook, 30 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss
Clayton Merritt 20 tackles, two tackles for loss
Justin Birch, 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass deflection
Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0
Top Offensive Numbers
Isaiah Jacobs, 2-of-3 passing, 52 yards, 2 pass Tds
Cooper Edgemon, 9 carries, 76 yards, two rush Tds; two recs, 52 yards, two rec Tds
Zack Nickerson, five carries, 108 yards, three rush Tds
Top Defensive Numbers
Cooper Edgemon, 10 tackles, one fumble recovery
Bennett Reed, eight tackles
Ca'Darius Whitt, eight tackles
