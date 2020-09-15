Westwood Panthers

In a game played on 9-11, the Westwood Panthers remembered the fallen heroes of that day, and honored Palestine's first responders with a helmet sticker.

 VANESSA GOODWYN

Week Three

Sept. 11 Games

Palestine 23, Rusk 13

Top Offensive Numbers

De'Myzean Martin, 3-of-4 passing, 57 yards

Jakryon Conley, 20 carries, 128 yards

Shedrick Dudley, 16 carries, 140 yards, three rush Tds; one rec, 21 yards

Top Defensive Number

Kemon Ross, 11 tackels, one tackle for loss

Dalean Williams, nine tackles, two tackles for loss, two QB pressures

Tres McCloud, eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one QB pressure

Westwood 50, Eustace 28

Top Offensive Numbers

Coy Elton, 10-of-10 passing, 209 yards, five pass Tds; 12 carries, 15 yards, one rush Td

Kylance Parish, 14 carries, 116 yards, one rush Td

Jordan Owens, two recm 93 yards, two rec Tds

Devonte Downie, three rec, 67 yards, two rec Tds

Top Defensive Numbers

Kameron Savage, eight tackles

Jakob Brown, seven tackles, one tackle for loss

John Marks, five tackles

 Grapeland 50, Cayuga 6

Grapeland

Top Offensive Numbers

BJ Lamb, 6-of-8 passing, 108 yards, two pass Tds

Cadarian Wiley, seven carries, 202 yards, three rush Tds

Keizion Ashford, three carries, 109 yards, one rush Td; one rec, 44 yards, one rec Td

Top Defensive Numbers

Cooper Sheridan, 17 total tackles, two tackles for loss

Colton Franklin, 13 tackles

Orion Green, 11 tackles

Cayuga

Top Offensive Numbers

Logan Vaughan, 2-for-11 passing, 45 yards; six carries, eight yards, one rush Td

BJ Scruggs, 14 carries, 75 yards

Austin Jenkins, five carries, 12 yards, two catches 45 yards

Huntington 28, Frankston 15

Top Offensive Numbers

Brink Bizzell, 8-of-25 passing, 121 yards, one pass Td; 12 carries, 62 yards, one rush Td

Cody Dickerson, 10 carries, 99 yards

Cael Bruno, six rec, 105 yards, one rec Td

Top Defensive Numbers (season)

Jared Cook, 30 tackles, one sack, three tackles for loss

Clayton Merritt 20 tackles, two tackles for loss

Justin Birch, 17 tackles, four tackles for loss, one pass deflection

Oakwood 48, Trinidad 0

Top Offensive Numbers

Isaiah Jacobs, 2-of-3 passing, 52 yards, 2 pass Tds

Cooper Edgemon, 9 carries, 76 yards, two rush Tds; two recs, 52 yards, two rec Tds

Zack Nickerson, five carries, 108 yards, three rush Tds

Top Defensive Numbers

Cooper Edgemon, 10 tackles, one fumble recovery

Bennett Reed, eight tackles

Ca'Darius Whitt, eight tackles

