PALESTINE -- Westwood (1-3) and Elkhart (3-1) squared off at Westwood High School to begin their 2021 District 9-3A competition on Friday.
The first district game carries a lot of weight, and both squads had their sights set on a win. Each team managed to limit errors, each giving up only one turnover, and even penalties were held to a minimum.
Elkhart quarterback Cale Starr had a big night, connecting with five different receivers for over 160 yards and two passing touchdowns. The Panthers' squad was at full strength this week, and it showed. Their defense was imposing and their offensive arsenal was deep and able to mix things up nicely. QB Lamarion Goodwyn was very effective, rushing for five touchdowns as the Panthers proved to be too much for the Elks, and Westwood came out on top, 55-20.
Elkhart got on the scoreboard first when Cale Starr connected with Jayden Chapman on a 20-yard scoring pass, but the PAT kick was blocked.
Westwood went to the air in their first drive and Lamarion Goodwyn brought his team into striking range with passes to Samson Oparinde and Jordan Velasquez. WHS tied things up on a 12-yd run by Velasquez, then Travis Jones split the uprights on the PAT — as he would do all night — giving the Panthers the lead, at 6:35 in the first quarter.
Collecting only one first down, Elkhart was forced to punt and Westwood marched 63 yards to score again on a 9-yard keeper by Goodwyn.
On EHS' next series Starr was moving the Elks, connecting with Richard Carrillo, Landon Thomas, and Kyle Hart, but he lost the handle in Panther territory and Hayden Ahlor came up with the ball for WHS.
The Panthers quickly capitalized. With Tremelle Rhodes, Kylance Parish and Velasquez doing the leg work, they got inside the 10. Parish punched it in from the 2-yard-line.
Holding the Elks to three-and-out, Westwood quickly scored again, this time on a 46-yard scamper by Rhodes.
With the WHS defense stopping the Elks again, the Panthers offense went back to work. As the clock ticked down to half time, Goodwyn connected with Noah Cheatham for a 40-yard gain to set up 1-and-10 at the 20. Goodwyn followed a block by Parish to put Westwood up 35-6 at the break.
A determined Elks squad came out of the locker room looking to turn momentum in their favor. A great kick return by Jaydon Chapman gave them good field position, and Starr went to work with an aerial attack. He connected with Carrillo for the next score on a 40-yard strike, and scored two on the keeper for the PAT.
Westwood answered with a quick score of their own, as Parish found a big hole and galloped 42 yards to pay dirt.
Elkhart put together a sustained drive anchored by Chapman and Conner Walker. The 72-yard march culminated in a scrappy 6-yard scoring run by Taylor Stafford, closing the deficit to 41-20.
Goodwyn would go on to score the final touchdowns of the contest on keeps of 1-yard and 9-yards. Jones nailed down the lid on the Elks' coffin, booting his 7th PAT of the night.
After the game Coach Richard Bishop said, "We've had kids out two weeks straight, but we finally had everybody back on the field together, and we can do some damage... Our offensive skills guys blocked on the perimeter. Kylance and Tremelle had good games. Lamarion did a great job at quarterback, and our defense -- our defense was just phenomenal! When you've got a good defense and you stop people, it sure makes it easy to win."
Westwood has an open week coming up. Coach Luke Goode’s Elks, now 3-2, will host Crockett next week.
As for the cross-county rivalry, over the past ten years the Elks have carried the night seven times, and the Panthers, three.
