TRINITY – A playoff-like atmosphere will fill Tiger Stadium when the Westwood Panthers and Trinity Tigers take the field Friday night.
With two weeks left in district, the Panthers still find themselves in control of their playoff lives – despite last week's lost to Coldspring-Oakhurst.
Trinity, Westwood and Huntington are all fighting for the final spot in District 9-3A. Fortunately, Trinity and Huntington, are the final two opponents to close out Westwood's district schedule.
Trinity Tigers
Record: 4-4, 2-2
Head Coach: Patrick Goodman
Key Players: RB/DB Treylin Goodman, OL Emilio Cleveland, LB/FB Miguel Ruiz, OL/DL Hunter Smith, WR/DB T.J. Jaramillo, TE/DL Andrew Crabtree, ATH Cole Caldwell
Last Meeting: 10/18/2019 – Westwood 31, Trinity 29 (OT)
The goal is simple for the Panthers: win the last two games and they're in. The district race has narrowed a lot more than what we knew it to be last week.
Last week, an assorment of possibilities would've gotten the Panthers into the playoffs had they won. Now, they're in must win territory against a Trinity team who comes in on a two-game win streak.
Another productive outing for Westwood's offense was overshadowed by a game-winning drive from the Trojans last week.
A pair of touchdowns from Tremelle Rhodes, a Devonte Downie touchdown and Kylance Parish score had Westwood leading 31-28 with 2:15 left in the game.
Though they weren't able to complete the task, that offensive momentum can go a long way against a Trinity defense who is giving up nearly 30 points per game. They were also railroaded 48-8 against Coldspring-Oakhurst earlier this season.
Even in their 34-point day against Elkhart, turnovers on the part of the Elks allowed Trinity to take control of the game as they only gained 192 yards of offense on the day.
Last year, it was Westwood kicker Travis Jones that secured the Panthers' first win of district behind a 37-yard field goal kick in overtime.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., Friday, at Tiger Stadium in Trinity.
