The Westwood Panthers and Elkhart Elks had several representatives on the District 9-3A Division I All-District teams.
The Panthers had six players selected to the All-District first team beginning with senior offensive linemen Jaden Crutcher and Donovan Barrett.
Panther wide receiver Devonte Downie (Sr.) got the first-team nod following his 23 receptions, 362 yards and four touchdowns during district.
Outside linebacker De'Anthony Thomas (Sr.), defensive back Tyler Johnson (Sr.) and defensive end Kameron Savage (Jr.) were first-team defensive players for Westwood.
Quarterback Coy Elton (Sr.) highlighted the second-team as he recorded over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns throughout district play.
Running back Kylance Parish (Jr.) was selected to the second the team following his 444 yards and nine touchdowns in district.
Offensive linemen Matthew Gomez (So.) was named to the second team.
Inside Linebacker Jakob Brown (Sr.) and Outside Linebacker Steven Diaz (Jr.) were selected to the second team for Westwood. Return man Jordan Owens (Sr.) and Kicker Travis Jones (Jr.) highlighted the second-team special teams unit for the Panthers.
Offensive linemen Tylar Autry (Jr.) and Ayden Coker (So.), along with defensive back Jaylon Stephens (Sr.) were honorable mentions for Westwood.
Elkhart had four members of their team named to the All-District second team.
Tight End Connor Duncan (Sr.) and Fullback Taylor Stafford (So.) were the offensive representatives for the Elks.
Duncan also received a second-team All-District nod at outside linebacker, while Stafford earned another second-team selection at inside linebacker.
Offensive linemen Tyler Stafford (So.), Conner Walker (Jr.), Landon Estes (Sr.) and Running Back Chase Walker (Jr.) earned offensive honorable mentinos.
Stafford and Walker also earned honorable mention at defensive line and outside linebacker, respectively, as well.
