PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers are dedicating their final scrimmage of the season towards the Texas High School Coaches Association “Our Day to Shine” program.
The Panthers will host the Elkhart Elks and San Augustine Wolves tonight at Panther Stadium in their final action before their season opener. Junior varsity will see action first at 6 p.m. with varsity teams to follow.
Each year the Texas High School Coaches Association asks if schools will participate in the “Our Day to Shine Program” at their home scrimmage. Admission is free but fans can donate if they choose. All funds go to the Texas High School Coaches Benevolence Fund to assist athletes and coaches across the state that are going through hardships.
To date, over 1,165 schools have participated in the program and have raised over $721,000. The Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation has paid over $641,000 to athletes and coaches in need.
The mission of the THSCEF to develop funds from a broad range of donors including friends, businesses, corporations, foundations and trusts to provide professional education programs that will strengthen, reinforce and enhance professionalism in high school coaches throughout the state of Texas. These funds will also be used to enhance the Permanent Injury Program, Memorial Benefit Program and Benevolence Fund.
The THSCEF is committed to helping coaches be the best they can be for the benefit of our student athletes. Our comprehensive continuing educations program strengthens, reinforces and enhances the professionalism of coaches in Texas at both the high school and middle school levels. This program will directly affect the lives of over 1.5 million student athletes each year.
Westwood opens the season Friday, Aug. 26, at home against the Kemp Yellowjackets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.