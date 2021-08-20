PALESTINE – The Westwood Panthers competed in their final scrimmage of the season Thursday against the Garrison Bulldogs.
The Panthers had a few new faces from the 2021 squad assert their presence in Thursday's scrimmage. First-year quarterback LaMarion Goodwin offers size and physicality at the position to complement the bruising running of Kylance Parish.
The two connected early in the scrimmage on a screen pass that ended in a 25-yard touchdown. Parish made a one-handed grab before beating the Garrison defense to the end zone.
Parish was one of Westwood's bright spots in 2020 as he compiled nine touchdowns during their district stretch. He found the end zone three times Thursday. Once, in the aforementioned screen play, and then again on another screen play inside the red zone.
His final time came on check down pass from Goodwin during live quarter play where he sprinted down the field for a 50-yard score.
Josh Davis also showed some bursts for the Panthers at the receiver position. He nearly took a designed bubble screen to the house early in the scrimmage.
Westwood's defense also showed a swarming mentality. Kamran Savage had a stretch of back-to-back sacks, along with another drive where he led the charge in stuffing their opponent's ball carrier in the backfield.
Head coach Richard Bishop spoke to his team after the scrimmage and talked about the “focus on us” mentality they'll adopt heading into their 2021 season.
“It's always going to be about us. It's never going to be about the opponent,” Bishop said. It's about our commitment, execution and our attention to detail. It takes a commitment to playing four quarters of physical football.”
The Panthers open their season Friday on the road against the Carlisle Indians. Westwood opened against Carlisle last year where they defeated the Indians 40-27.
