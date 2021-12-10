Westwood Panthers Lamarion Goodwyn and Boston Anderson highlighted the district superlatives as they were named the offensive and defensive newcomers of the year.
Goodwyn was a dual-threat for the Panthers as he passed for 460 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 681 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in five district games.
Matthew Gomez represented the Panthers on the first-team offensive line. Kylance Parish earned first-team honors at running back – rushing for 439 yards and five touchdowns. Tremelle Rhodes all received first-team honors after he rushed for 604 yards and nine touchdowns. He also recorded two receiving touchdowns.
Gerardo Lavin and Ayden Coker were second-team offensive linemen for Westwood. Noah Cheatam earned second-team at tight end, while Samson Oparinde and Josh Davis got second-team honors at wide receiver.
On defense, Kamran Savage received first-team praise on the defensive line. He had a pair of double-digit tackle games against Elkhart and Trinity with 10 in each of those games. Brandon Russell was a first-team outside linebacker, while Parish was a first-team defensive back.
Coker was second-team defensive line and Travis Jones was second-team at kicker.
Gomez received an honorable mention at inside linebacker, along with Hayden Aylor. Jordan Velaquez was an honorable mention at wide receiver. Velaquez and Oparinde were honorable mention defensive backs. Tylar Autery was an honorable mention on the offensive line, while Chris Herndon was an honorable mention at outside linebacker.
For Elkhart, Lamont Smith received first-team praise on the offensive line. The Elks had three members of their defensive unit make the first team in Smith, defensive end; Taylor Stafford, inside linebacker; and Conner Walker, outside linebacker.
Walker was also earned second-team All-District at running back. He rushed for 568 yards and four touchdowns through district play. Jayden Chapman was also on the second team at wide receiver. Richard Carrillo made second team as their defensive back. He was also an honorable mention at receiver.
Taylor Stafford received an honorable mention at running. Jhonathan Meyer was an honorable mention on the defensive line, Luke Johnson, defensive back; Cale Starr, quarterback, filled out the rest of the honorable mentions.
Walker, CJ Pharis, Meyer, Carrillo, Luke Johnson, Chase Walker, Starr, Smith, Pablo Rodarte, Bryce Thurman, Chapman, Cooper Harris and Trystyn Tidrow were Academic All-District.
