Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Clouds lingering later. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.