PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats participated in their final scrimmage Thursday against Wills Point before their season home opener against Van Friday.
Being a run-heavy physical team is something that has become synonymous with head coach Lance Angel's offense. It won't quite change entirely, but it is probable people will see a different version of his offense this year.
Quarterbacks Jarrod Walker and Hudson Deer both took snaps behind center during the Wildcats Wills Point scrimmage. Walker was impressive in the throws that he made, according to Angel, and has shown impressive development from his junior year.
Deer has also played impressively in their two scrimmages. Both quarterbacks have been benefactors of a senor-heavy offensive line that is led by Jarrett Henry, Kaleb Hagans and Mason Mitchell.
“We spent all summer focusing on the passing game,” Angel said. “It's not a secret we're a run-heavy team and we want to control the game. It's also not a secret that for us to advance beyond what we've done in the past we're going to have to throw and catch the ball.”
Keeping defenses honest is the advantage of Angel adding a passing attack to his offensive scheme. Dy'Myzean Martin has stepped into a new role for the Wildcats and continued to show his value at the receiver position for the Wildcats.
Martin took a good share of the snaps at quarterback last year, along with Walker. Benjamin Clerkley has also stepped in nicely at the receiver position. Walker may also see time out wide when he's not under center.
The Wildcats open the season at home against Van Friday feeling more prepared than they had last year coming off one scrimmage.
Palestine has had a chance to see three different defenses in Madisonville, Hallsville and Wills Point. They also had a chance to face a slot-T offense against Wills Point that gave them an early preview of what they may encounter against Mabank.
“The intensity ramps up now,” Angel said. “Now it starts counting. Teams are going to have a chance to watch film on us, which in scrimmages you don't. We're preparing ourselves for a high level game Friday.”
