The Palestine Wildcats placed 11 players on the All-District first team list with 19 total players receiving All-District honors.
Five members of Palestine’s offense was named to the first team in Taj’Shawn Wilson, Baylynn Williams Elijah Walker, Ty Stedman and Jon Denman.
Walker finished as Palestine’s leading rusher on the season with 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns on 151 carries. He eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of their final four games, twice going over 200 yards against Jacksonville and Henderson.
Walker is now up to 1,597 yards in his career, which is just outside the top-10 rushers in school history.
Wilson was second on the team in rushing with 461 yards and four touchdowns on 83 carries. He had 100-yard rushing performance against Jacksonville where he went for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
Wilson also finished with 321 yards receiving and a touchdown on 20 receptions.
Denman received first-team honors as a utility player for the Wildcats. He rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Williams made it as an offensive line and Stedman made it as tight end.
Reese Hargers, Jordan Walker, Perry Cole, Ti Crawford and Shedrick Dudley were named to the All-District first-team defense.
Hargers was a key disruptor for the Wildcats with 79 tackles, three tackles for loss and nine pass breakups. Walker finished with 55 tackles and 10 pass breakups while often being paired against the opposing team’s best receiver.
Cole had 29 tackles and two sacks. Dudley was one of the team’s leading tacklers with 51 stops, two sacks and three tackles for loss.
Crawford was second on the team in tackles with 72. He led the Wildcats in sacks with seven six and also had seven tackles for loss.
Cole also received first-team praise at punter, while K’Mari Gibson was named first-team punt returner.
Offensive linemen Julian Garcia, Stedman, Wilson and Cayden Patton were recognized on the second team. Stedman was also one of the main contributors on defense with 55 tackles, three tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries,
Wilson patrolled the middle of the field at safety. He recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and four pass breakups.
Offensive linemen Mi’Kyran Davis and Mario Perez were honorable mentions as well as defensive linemen L’Kaysin Martin and Haydon Richardson.
Quarterback Hudson Dear was a honorable mention after throwing for 825 yards and four touchdowns. Leading receiver Gibson was also a honorable mention with 12 catches for 298 yards and two touchdowns.
