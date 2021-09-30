PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats are in a familiar position after their week one loss against the Kilgore Bulldogs.
As tough as their 35-6 loss was against Kilgore last week, it hasn't altered their overall goal of the playoffs. Last year, they fell 49-28 to Kilgore before winning their four final district games. And as before, getting back in the win column starts Friday against the Mabank Panthers – a team they dismantled last year 42-13.
“We told them after last week's game that this doesn't take away from the possibility of us being a playoff team,” head coach Lance Angel said. “Kilgore is a good team. We had some chances that we didn't finish. We have to find ways to finish drives.”
Despite only scoring six points, Palestine enjoyed their third-best rushing performance of the season. Their 329 yards rushing was just 10 yards behind the performance they had against Waco Connally.
One drastic difference in the two contests was the 10 penalties for 95 yards the Wildcats accumulated compared to just the six total penalties that had in the previous two weeks combined.
Also, quarterback Hudson Deer made his first varsity start against a defense who had defeated Gladewater 54-0 the week prior.
“It was a great experience for him,” Angel said. “The time is going to come in the future when he'll realize he can play at this level. He came and did a good job. [Jerrod] came in during the second half and sparked us for a little bit. We just couldn't maintain it.”
This week Palestine enters as 12-point favorites against Mabank, according to Dave Campbell. Mabank suffered a 30-6 loss to the Lindale Eagles last week after leading 13-6 at halftime.
Lindale scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to hand Mabank their first loss of the season.
Mabank returns 25 varsity lettermen from its 2020 team that finished 1-5 in district. They lost a few all-district players, but return sophomore running back Kyler Howeth.
“This is the eighth time in my coaching career playing Mabank and this is the best team I've seen them have,” Angel said. “We can't let the distractions of the week get to us. We have to play from the opening whistle. They're solid on offense and defensively they get after it.”
Eagle sophomore running back Patrick Daniels rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries last week against Mabank. Palestine currently has three rushers in Taj'Shawn Wilson, Elijah Walker and Shedrick Dudley who all have topped 330 yards rushing through five games.
Palestine has rushed for 1,400 yards as team so far this season.
The Wildcats homecoming game against the Panthers is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Wildcat Stadium.
