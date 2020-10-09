Frankston Indians v. Carlisle Indians
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Jeff and Opal Austin Stadium, Frankston
Players to watch:
Frankston: Quarterback Bizzell is the engineer behind Frankston's offense. Frankston has been off two weeks due to a cancellation from the opposing team and their bye week last Friday. The last time we saw this Indians offense in action that put up 60 points in a losing effort to Chisum (75). Bizzell racked up over 300 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. Cael Brunohad three catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. Frankston head coach Paul Gould will also look to get K.J. Hawkins going this week.
He went for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Jared Cook and Clayton Merritt have shouldered some of the defensive load as the team's leading two tacklers so far.
Carlisle: QB Carlos DeLeon, RB Jamoin Turner, ATH Aaron Gallegos, WR Brett Roland, LB Ja'Coris Parker, DL Joel Fraser, DL Cristobal Hernandez. DeLeon (1,554 yards, 20 TDs rushing; 1,347 yards, 11 TDs passing) emerged as the Indians best player on offense last year. Turner also brings another 1000-yard rusher, along with his 14 touchdowns. He also went both ways with 81 tackles and 15 tackles for loss.
Things to know: Both Frankston and Carlisle are coming off of rest weeks entering tonight. Frankston with a two-week hiatus and Carlisle with a forced win over Big Sandy. Carlisle was considered the district favorite by Texas Football, but lost their district opener, 34-14, to projected fourth-seed Beckville.
Up Next: Frankston at Hawkins, 10/16
Grapeland Sandies v. Groveton Indians
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Sandies Stadium, Grapeland
Players to watch:
Grapeland: QB BJ Lamb (14-of-21 pass, 240 yards, 3 total TDs), RB Cadarian Wiley (17 carries, 140 yards, 4 rush TDs), WR Keizion Ashford (11 rec, 150 yards, 1 rec TD), WR Riley Murchison (1 rec,60 yards, 1 rec TD), LB Cooper Sheridan (16 tackles, 3 TFLs), LB Colten Franklin (11 tackles, 4 TFLs)
Groveton: RB Trenton Torregrossa, RB/DL Martin Chavez, RB Malachi Stewart, WR Dylan Wells, WR Luke Taylor, FB Zack Fisher, LB James Williams
Things to know: The Groveton Indians are currently riding a four-game losing streak entering this game. Groveton were Texas Footballs' number two-ranked team in District 11-2A. Grapeland was spotted number three. The Sandies dominated the projected district winner, Alto Yellowjackets, last week and look to take down the number two team tonight.
Up Next: Grapeland v. Normangee, 10/16
Cayuga Wildcats v. Marlin Bulldogs
When/Where: 7:30 tonight, Legion Stadium, Marlin
Players to watch:
Cayuga: QB Logan Vaughan, RB Daniel Nino, RB Chase Hearell, FB Austin Jenkins, DL Kristian Roberts, DL BJ Scruggs, LB Toby Murray
Marlin: DB/WR Tydae Mayes, QB/DB Braylon Fisher, OL/DL Jaymorian Benjamin, RB/DE TyDarran Harris, WR/DB Trajon Butler, OL/DL Issac Kelly
Things to know: The Cayuga Wildcats are coming off a two-week hiatus due to having to suspend their athletics for COVID-19. Fortunately, they made it back just in time for their district opener. Marlin is in the same predicament. This will be their first time touching the field since Sept. 11. Marlin was predicted to be the third-ranked team in District 8-2A – Cayuga is fourth.
Up Next: Cayuga v. Dawson, 10/16
