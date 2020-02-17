Palestine Ladycats
Juwan Lee

Class 4A-Region III

What: Bi-District Round

Who: Palestine Ladycats v. Jasper Lady Bulldogs

When: February 17, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Nacogdoches High School

Class 3A-Region III

What: Bi-District Round

Who: Frankston Maidens v. Lexington Lady Eagles

When: February 17, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Madisonville High School

Class 2A-Region III

What: Bi-District Round

Who: Grapeland v. Frost

When: February 17, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Corsicana High School

What: Bi-District Round

Who: Cayuga v. Lovelady

When: February 18, 7:15 p.m.

Where: Elkhart High School

The Cayuga Ladycats defeated Italy, 42-34, Saturday in a District 19-2A tournament to determine the second seed. Raegan Clark exploded for 29 points as she was the only member of her team to reach double figures.

Briley Shaw had 16 in the game prior to help the Ladycats advance past Frost, 46-40.

Class 1A-Region IV

What: Bi-District Round

Who: Neches v. Mt. Calm

When: February 17, 6:00 p.m.

Where: Fairfield High School

The Neches Lady Tigers took down Wells, 33-24, Friday to stamp their ticket into the playoffs. Kaci Kimbrough led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Lexi Rogers followed behind her with 12.

Tags

Recommended for you