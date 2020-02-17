Class 4A-Region III
What: Bi-District Round
Who: Palestine Ladycats v. Jasper Lady Bulldogs
When: February 17, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Nacogdoches High School
Class 3A-Region III
What: Bi-District Round
Who: Frankston Maidens v. Lexington Lady Eagles
When: February 17, 6:00 p.m.
Where: Madisonville High School
Class 2A-Region III
What: Bi-District Round
Who: Grapeland v. Frost
When: February 17, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Corsicana High School
What: Bi-District Round
Who: Cayuga v. Lovelady
When: February 18, 7:15 p.m.
Where: Elkhart High School
The Cayuga Ladycats defeated Italy, 42-34, Saturday in a District 19-2A tournament to determine the second seed. Raegan Clark exploded for 29 points as she was the only member of her team to reach double figures.
Briley Shaw had 16 in the game prior to help the Ladycats advance past Frost, 46-40.
Class 1A-Region IV
What: Bi-District Round
Who: Neches v. Mt. Calm
When: February 17, 6:00 p.m.
Where: Fairfield High School
The Neches Lady Tigers took down Wells, 33-24, Friday to stamp their ticket into the playoffs. Kaci Kimbrough led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 14 points. Lexi Rogers followed behind her with 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.