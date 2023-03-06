Palestine Ladycat Ay’lasia Fantroy wrapped her senior season with her third consecutive District MVP award.
Fantroy can add one more accolade to her final basketball season with Palestine as she was crowned District 18-4A’s Most Valuable Player. Fantroy nearly averaged 20 points per game in their district run, while serving as their leader in assists and rebounds. She scored at least 20 points in seven of their 10 district games and at least 25 points in four of those games.
Her 20-point game against Madisonville Jan. 10 moved her into the top spot for Palestine’s All-Time leading scorer.
Fantroy scored 15 in their Bi-District Championship win over Chapel Hill and 22 in their Area Championship win over 15th-ranked Silsbee. Fantroy’s 28 points in the Regional Quarterfinals against seventh-ranked Hardin-Jefferson earned her a nomination for Chicken Express’ Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Week.
The Ladycats also landed two players on the All-District first team in Jocelyn Musil and Jan’aa Johnson. Musil was their defensive anchor and best on-ball defender. Johnson was their second-leader scorer at nearly 12 points per game. Johnson eclipsed 20 points once in their win over Hudson where she led the Ladycats with 22 points.
She also scored 10 points in their first-round win over Chapel Hill and notched a double-double against Silsbee with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She finished her season with 14 points in the Regional Quarterfinals against Hardin-Jefferson.
Jay’anna Johnson and Corian Hudson represented the Ladycats on the All-District second team. Ju’Mija Clewis was a All-District honorable mention.
Hudson’s Caelyn Williams and Bullard’s Carly Tucker were Co-Offensive Player of the Year. Madisonville’s Kalya Dickey was Defensive Player of the Year. Jacksonville’s Tia Fuller was Newcomer of the Year. Hudson’s Anna Hancock and Madisonville’s Olivia Brooks were Co-Sixth Women of the Year.
Madisonville’s staff was awarded Coach of the Year.
