CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats are going into Christmas feeling good following their 56-28 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday evening.
The Ladycats had one of their most productive scoring nights of the season with three players reaching double figures.
Gracie Satterwhite, who led Cayuga in scoring with 22 points, set the tone in the first quarter. Satterwhite scored eight of their 17 points in the opening quarter, including going 4-for-4 from the free throw line.
Meredith Legard cashed in on their first three of the game as she scored five first-quarter points. Cayuga led 17-10 after one.
Cayuga’s offense continued to remain consistent, while Rusk’s offense began to fall victim to the Ladycats’ defense. Cayuga outscored Rusk 14-3 in the second quarter to take a 31-13 lead into halftime. Satterwhite cashed their second three of the game as she was up to 13 points in the first half.
Rusk never reached double digits in a quarter for the remainder of the quarter. Rusk was held to 14 second-half points, while Cayuga put up 25 points.
LeGard scored 22 points to lead all scorers, including a pair of shots from behind the arc. Mackenzie LeGard was second in scoring with 14 points. Meredith LeGard rounded out their trio with 12 points.
Cayuga returns to the court Tuesday against the Grapeland Sandiettes for their second-to-last non-district contest of the season. They’ll host Grapeland and Centerville before opening district Jan. 6 on the road against Kerens.
Cayuga will see two state-ranked opponents during district play in fourth-ranked Martin’s Mill and 14th-ranked LaPoynor.
