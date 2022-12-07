PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats returned to their home floor Tuesday with a dominant defensive effort in their 61-12 win over the Kilgore Lady Dawgs.
Undoubtedly their best defensive effort of the season secured Palestine’s second straight win. After holding Eustace to 19 points Saturday at the tournament in Athens, they bettered their efforts by limiting Kilgore to 12 points.
A large reason for that was the full-court defense that Kilgore was unable to break through. In fact, the Lady Dawgs didn’t score their first point till the 6:45 mark of the second quarter on a free throw. Their first field goal came with 5:30 left in the second.
Palestine led Kilgore 12-0 after the first quarter where Ay’lasia Fantroy scored seven of those points. Brianna Price sunk a corner three early in the quarter for their first three of the game.
Palestine’s relentless efforts continued into the second quarter – widening their lead to 30-4 at halftime. Five different players scored for Palestine with Fantroy scoring or assisting on 10 of their 18 second-quarter points.
Fantroy’s continued to place her fingerprints on the game as she scored nine of their first 11 points to begin the third quarter. The Ladycats led 49-6 after three quarters, which was too far a hole for Kilgore to make any noticeable dent in.
Fantroy finished with 20 points, 10 steals and nine rebounds. Sheriee Butler followed her with eight points. Corian Hudson added seven points and Jan’aa Johnson put up six points and three rebounds.
Palestine travels to Brownsboro Thursday for their second tournament of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.