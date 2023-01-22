CAYUGA – The Frankston Maidens secured their second consecutive district win following their 41-25 win over the Cayuga Ladycats Friday.
A positive first half for the Cayuga Ladycats was flipped on its head by a dynamic second half from the Maidens.
Frankston led 10-7 after one quarter of play thanks to positive shooting from the free throw line. Mariyah Hatton, Kaylee Davis and Wila Davis all converted their attempts from the charity stripe. Ja’shalyn added two points on a tough finish inside the paint.
Cayuga had four different scorers in the quarter with Grace Gotcher, Claire Drinkard, Katti Satterwhite and Mackenzie LeGard all scoring for them.
Cayuga turned the momentum in their favor during the second quarter as they held Frankston to four points – two of those coming on free throws from Ja’shalyn. The other two on a field goal from Mya Mitchell.
Freshman Graci Satterwhite found her first two baskets in the quarter and cashed in on her first three of the game. She scored five of their eight second-quarter points and allowed them to take a 15-14 lead into halftime.
The tides quickly changed in the third quarter when they were held scoreless. Frankston’s defense complimented their offense as quick stops led to quick baskets or fouls.
The Maidens outscored Cayuga 13-0 in the third quarter and was sent to the free throw line five times. That was increased to six trips in the fourth quarter where they also outscored Cayuga 12-10.
Mya Mitchell and Wila Davis finished with 10 for Frankston. Graci Satterwhite led Cayuga with 9.
Frankston sits at 3-2. Cayuga drops to 2-3.
