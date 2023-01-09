ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks picked up their first district win of the season Friday after defeating the Westwood Lady Panthers 55-27.
17 points from Hadley Waldon was the highlight of the Lady Elks night as the sophomore guard concluded her night with eight points in the fourth quarter. The Lady Elks enjoyed a productive first half that had them leading 32-11 at halftime.
Waldon had scored seven first-half points to lead all scorers. Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow had three first-half points, but finished the night with 11 points.
The Lady Elks cashed in on four threes on the night. Callie Abbas was responsible for two of those as she hit one in each half. The freshman point guard finished with six points. Cali Boyd also splashed a triple in the third quarter to bring her to seven points on the night. Skyler Hamby was their second-leading scorer with eight points.
Westwood’s Harris finished with seven points for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Elks host the Fairfield Lady Eagles Tuesday, while Westwood will host Groesbeck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.