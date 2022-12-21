Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 5 degrees expected. * WHERE...All of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will fall into the single digits and low teens Thursday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These very cold temperatures may cause uninsulated and exposed pipes to freeze and burst. To prevent freezing of pipes, either wrap exposed pipes or allow faucets to slowly drip. Ensure that irrigation systems are turned off and winterized. Preparations should be made now to protect any plants that are sensitive to these extreme temperatures. Also remember to provide adequate shelter or arrangements for outdoor pets. &&