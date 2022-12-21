PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats picked up their second consecutive win Tuesday in a 53-41 win over the Van Lady Vandals.
After Ay’lasia Fantroy and Jan’aa Johnson combined for 38 points against Lovelady Friday, the duo had another magnificent scoring display as they combined for 42 points.
A slow first-quarter start eventually ramped up to 44 total points in their final three quarters of play. Palestine put up nine points in the first quarter, with seven of those points coming from Fantroy.
She cashed in on her first of two triples in the game. The Ladycats had their most productive quarter in the second with 18 points.
Five different Ladycats scored points in the quarter with Fantroy leading with six points in the quarter.
Jan’aa Johnson came out of the half looking to score the ball with nine of their 14 points coming from her hand. Johnson finished with 14 points on the afternoon.
Fantroy led all scorers with 28 points. The senior guard has continued to showcase her talents as she notched a triple-double Friday with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.
The Ladycats return to the court Jan. 3 against Winnsboro for their non-district finale. They’ll open district Jan. 6 against the Bullard Lady Panthers before hosting 25th ranked Madisonville Jan. 10.
