PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (5-1) continue to roll through district as they began the second round of district play with a 51-44 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers.
The Ladycats began the second round of district play by hosting Bullard. They had beaten them earlier in the year 51-43 before finishing the first round 4-1. To begin the night, Palestine acknowledged Senior guard Ay’lasia Fantroy who is currently the program’s all-time leader in points.
She surpassed 1,500 career points and currently sits at 1,712. She showcased her dynamic scoring ability once again Tuesday evening with a 26-point outing. She has shown off her range all year and last night was no different as she cashed in on five threes.
It was a close one throughout the night as Bullard led after the first quarter, 8-7. However, a strong defensive outing for Palestine in the second allowed them to take a 21-12 lead into the half.
Bullard was held to just four points in the quarter. Four different players scored for Palestine with Fantroy leading them with eight second-quarter points – including two of her five triples on the evening.
Corian Hudson knocked down her second three of the game in the quarter as she splashed three total on the evening.
Fantroy’s hot hand continued into the second half as Palestine enjoyed their highest-scoring quarter of the game (18). Fantroy and Jumija Clewis both knocked down threes in the quarter.
Bullard’s Carly Tucker continued to be the driving force behind the Lady Panthers offense as she scored six of their 12 third-quarter points. She had 12 of their 24 points through three quarters and added another 18 in the fourth quarter.
Still, Palestine was able to hold off the Lady Panthers for their fifth district win of the season. Palestine travels to Madisonville Friday where they look to avenge their 57-50 loss earlier this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.