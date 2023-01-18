JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats (3-1) secured their second consecutive district win Tuesday evening against the Jacksonville Maidens, 68-48, on a night where three players reached double figures.
The Ladycats now have back-to-back wins of 20-plus following Tuesday’s game. Friday, they dismantled the Rusk Lady Eagles 66-16.
Palestine was able to build a 15-point lead in the first quarter, which created a hole too big for Jacksonville to overcome. Jay’anna Johnson knocked down the first three of the game for Palestine, giving them a 5-2 lead, until the Maidens responded with a three of their own.
From there, Palestine responded with a 19-4 run to end the quarter. Jan’aa Johnson had six points in the quarter, while Sheriee Butler had four – including four of their last five points. Palestine led 24-9 after quarter one.
Ay’lasia Fantroy continued to facilitate an efficient offense for Palestine. She assisted or scored eight of their 11 points in the second quarter. The senior guard had a full court pass to Jay’anna that dazzled the crowd and extended their lead to 15. Fantroy and Jay’anna connected once more at the end of the quarter to send them into the half leading 35-22.
The second half proved to be more of the same for both sides. Palestine continued to score and Jacksonville continued to try to keep pace.
Palestine opened the second half on a 7-0 run with Fantroy scoring four points in that span. Fantroy also had an and-one in the quarter. She finished with 25 points on the night, 10 rebounds, 11 steals and eight assists.
Corian Hudson knocked down a triple in the third quarter to extend their lead to 18. She had six points and one rebound on the evening.
The Ladycats rested most of their starters in the final quarter, though they were still able to score 16 points. Jan’aa Johnson finished with 12 points and three rebounds. Sheriee Butler followed her with 11 points and one assist.
Palestine returns to the court Friday on the road against the Hudson Lady Hornets.
