District 19-4A
Rusk 51, Palestine 49
RUSK – The Palestine Ladycats dropped their district finale Tuesday, 51-49, against Rusk.
Ay'Lashia Fantroy did her best to carry the scoring load for Palestine as she put up 27 points.
Despite their back-to-back losses to end the season, the Ladycats will play the Jasper Lady Bulldogs Monday at 6 p.m. at Nacogdoches High School.
District 20-3A
Elkhart 54, Westwood 27
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks ended the season a high-note with a 54-27 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers Tuesday night.
Elkhart had three players reach double figures on the evening. Madison Crader and Lynsie Walding led Elkhart in scoring with 12 points. Laci McEnturff added 10 points.
Westwood's Destiny Ellis led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 12 points.
The Lady Elks finished 1-11 in district play. The Westwood Lady Panthers finished 0-12.
Teague 57, Frankston 39
TEAGUE – The Frankston Maidens had their four-game win streak snapped in their district finale against Teague Tuesday, 57-39.
Abbie Ramsey led the Maidens in points with 13. Tia Billingsly had seven.
The Maidens are currently in the playoffs, but have yet to learn their opponent. They will play the loser of the District 19-3A tiebreaker between Franklin and Lexington.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 59, Lovelady 34
LOVELADY – The Grapeland Sandiettes finished district undefeated following their 59-34 win over Lovelady Tuesday. Teira Jones and Kenya Woods led Grapeland in scoring with 17 each.
Keaundria Harris added 11 points on the night. Grapeland has yet to learn their opponent from District 19-2A. They'll host a mini-tournament this weekend to see how they'll handle their four-way tie for second.
Slocum 50, Latexo 30
LATEXO – The Slocum Lady Mustangs ended their season with a 50-30 win over Latexo Tuesday.
Marless Lasiter led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points. Brooke Sims and Jule Neal each contributed nine points on the evening.
Slocum closed out their season on a two-game win streak, which brought their district overall to 3-9.
District 19-2A
Cayuga 39, Cross Roads 24
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats ended district tied for second place following their 39-24 win over Cross Roads Tuessday.
Raegan Clarke led all scorers with 14 points. Briley Shaw added nine.
Cayuga is in the playoffs, but will play in a District 19-2A mini-tournament this weekend to determine playoff seeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.