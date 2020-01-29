District 20-3A
Teague 55, Elkhart 18
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks dropped their second straight game Tuesday night, 55-18, against Teague.
Alana Canaday led the Lady Elks in scoring with six points.
The Lady Elks (9-17, 1-7) travel to Buffalo Friday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 81, Latexo 24
LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandiettes stretched their win streak to 11 after their 81-24 win over Latexo Tuesday.
Scoring came in abundance for the Sandiettes as Teira Jones matched Latexo's team total with 24 points. Kenya Woods had 22 points on the night. Jessie Payne added 15 points.
Grapeland (26-4, 9-0) will return to the floor next Tuesday as they host Leon.
Centerville 69, Slocum 19
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs suffered their third consecutive lost Tuesday following their 69-19 defeat against Centerville.
Brooke Sims and Libby Kessel each had eight points for the Lady Mustangs.
Slocum (7-20, 1-8) will travel to Lovelady Friday.
District 19-2A
Italy 32, Cayuga 29
ITALY – The Ladycats had the two-game winning streak snapped Tuesday in their 32-29 loss against Italy.
Claire Drinkard and Reagen Clark led the Ladycats in scoring with six points a piece.
Cayuga (19-11, 4-2) continues through the second round of district play on the road against Itasca Friday.
District 28-1A
Neches 60, Kennard 35
KENNARD – The Neches Lady Tigers continue their playoff push after their 60-35 win against Kennard Tuesday.
Lexie Rogers led all scorers with 19 points, while Kacie Kimbrough followed her with 18 points.
The Lady Tigers (9-5, 5-3) will host Apple Springs Friday night to begin the second round of district play.
