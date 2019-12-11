Grapeland 74, Rains 45
EMORY – The Grapeland Sandiettes dominated the Rains Lady Wildcats on the road Tuesday night, 74-45, behind a massive 28-point fourth quarter. Grapeland's Teira Jones cashed in 28 points on the night. Jessica Payne had 22 points and Kenya Woods finished with 14 points. The Sandiettes next bout will come in Brownsboro this weekend for the annual “East Texas Shootout.”
Cayuga 54, Slocum 34
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (9-6) got another productive night from Briley Shaw as she helped them cruise to their ninth win of the season, 54-34, over the Slocum Lady Mustangs. Shaw finished the night with 26 points. Cayuga's Claire Drinkard had eight points. Mackenzie LeGard had seven.
Slocum's Marlee Lasiter had a team-high 13 points. Annie Cockerham had seven and Libby Kessel added six.
Cayuga will participate in the Frankston varsity basketball tournament this weekend, while the Lady Mustangs will prepare for the Zavalla varsity basketball invitational.
Neches 52, Wells 35
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers secured their first district win of the season Tuesday night behind a pair of solid performances from Kacie Kimbrough and Lexi Rogers. Kimbrough finished the night with 21 points, while Rogers added in another 15. Emily Hill put in seven points. The Lady Tigers will participate in the Frankston varsity invitational this weekend.
Notes:
Palestine was on a bye.
Westwood stats were not reported.
Elkhart was on a bye.
Frankston's game was cancelled.
