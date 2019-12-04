Lovelady 44, Elkhart 19
LOVELADY – The Elkhart Lady Elks (3-5) dropped their third-straight contest in Tuesday night's non-district matchup to the Lovelady Lady Lions, 44-19. Stats were not reported. Madison Crader stands as the Lady Elks leading scorer averaging eight point per game. Jayci Moseley is their leading rebounder at five rebounds per game. Brandi Cain has the team lead in assists and steals at 2.9 and 5.1, respectively. Kassidy Thomas, averaging one block per game, sits as their leading rim protector. The Lady Elks will host the Elkhart Varsity tournament this weekend.
Grapeland 62, Canton 32
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes ended their two-game skid with a 30-point victory over the Canton Lady Eagles, 62-32. Teira Jones led all scorers with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Kenya Woods held firm with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists. Keaundria Harris finished with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. Jessie Payne rounded out the group with nine points, five rebounds and six assists. The Sandiettes will compete in the Chapel Hill Varsity tournament this weekend.
Frankston 33, Arp 23
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Lady Indians took care of Arp at home behind a needed second-half push, 33-23.
Scores by quarter
Frankston – 5, 6, 13, 9
Arp – 4, 5, 6, 8
Abbie Ramsey led the Lady Indians with 10 points – eight coming in the second half. Keryonna Eldridge, Tia Billingsly and Teallie Tatum each had six points. The Lady Indians will participate in the Slocum Varsity Tournament this weekend.
Cayuga 60, Wortham 16
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats (7-2) easily dismissed the Wortham Lady Bulldogs, 60-16, Tuesday night in non-district play. Individual stats were not reported. The Ladycats will participate in the Centerville Varsity Tournament this weekend.
Douglass 32, Slocum 27
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs (2-6) fell at home to the Douglass Lady Indians Tuesday in non-district play. Marlee Lasiter and Bella McNeil each had eight points for the team lead. The Lady Mustangs will host the the Slocum Varsity Tournament this weekend.
Stats were not reported:
Westwood v. Mexia
