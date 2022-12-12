FRANKSTON – The Neches Lady Tigers continue to prove why they’re ranked one of the best teams in the state as they’ve won their second gold bracket championship this season at the Holladay and McCoy Insurance Invitational in Frankston Saturday.
The Lady Tigers entered this past weekend ranked third in the latest Texas Association for Basketball Coaches poll – in large part to their 10-0 record on the year. Saturday, they were matched against Class 2A Timpson Lady Bears.
Lady Tiger Sealy Hines was on fire from behind the arc in their 56-51 win over Timpson. Hines started the game by scoring eight of their first 10 points. She cashed her third triple of the game with 2:40 left in the quarter to put Neches in front 14-5.
Neches led 19-7 at the end of one as Hines had 14 of their points.
Timpson climbed their way back into the game during a second quarter run that saw them close within one, 24-23, behind three consecutive three-pointers. However, a Joely Jenkins three reignited Neches’ offense as they outscored Timpson 7-2 in the final three minutes.
Hines still led the Lady Tigers at the half with 21 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Tigers widened their lead by as much as 10 in the third quarter behind two baskets from Kacie Trimble. Timpson was able to reduce their deficit by five until an end-of-quarter jumper from Hines pushed Neches’ lead back to seven.
Another small run from the Lady Tigers allowed them to gain an 11-point lead with five minutes to go thanks to a tough drive from Jenkins.
Timpson spent the next two and a half minutes slowly chopping away at their lead until they were within two points.
Timpson’s fuel tank eventually ran low as they were shutout in the final two minutes until a end-of-game three made the score 56-51.
Hines finished the game with 28 points and nine rebounds as she was crowned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Jenkins made all-tournament and put up nine points, two assists and two rebounds in their championship game.
Kincade was their second-leading scorer against Timpson with 10 points and eight assists.
The Lady Tigers return to the court Tuesday as they host the Lovelady Lady Lions.
