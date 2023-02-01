PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (6-2) continue to roll through district as they put together their fourth consecutive district win behind 20 points from Ay’lasia Fantroy and 15 points from Jan’aa Johnson.
The Ladycats' offense has been nothing less than impressive as they topped 50 points for the fourth straight game in their 56-34 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles Tuesday. The win marked their third consecutive season sweeping Rusk in the district series.
“Madisonville was a wake-up call for us,” head coach Daniel Nichols said. “Sometimes we can get too confident and I want them to play with confidence but we have to take all opponents seriously. Once we lost to Madisonville they’ve played with discipline.”
After defeating Rusk 66-16 on their home floor during the first-round district, Rusk came out much more competitive Tuesday. The Lady Eagles nearly matched game one’s score in the first quarter as they scored 14 points.
Rusk even led 8-4 midway through the first quarter until Palestine began finding some of their offensive rhythm later in the quarter. Back-to-back baskets from Fantroy gave the Ladycats an 8-4 lead before things were tied at 11. The two sides traded shots until a buzzer-beater three from Fantroy gave Palestine a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The end-of-quarter momentum translated into the second quarter where Palestine raced out to a 9-0 run. Palestine held Rusk to two points in the quarter and earned them their largest lead of the night (16). Johnson scored eight of their 16 second-quarter points. Palestine led 32-16 at the half.
“Cold weather and the earlier start went against us early in the game,” Nichols said. “I told them at half let's start over and play how we play, which is disciplined and high-pressure defense.”
The sizable lead was enough to keep the Lady Eagles at bay. Palestine never led by less than 14 for the remainder of the game. Their three-point shooting earn them enough breathing room in the matchup as they knocked down six on the night.
Palestine plays their second of three straight home games Friday when they host the Jacksonville Maidens.
“Our goal is for everyone to get better,” Nichols said. “Once we get deeper into playoffs they’re going to focus in on [Ay’lasia]. We all need to be confident when it’s our time to shoot or take it to the basket. We’ve shot well from three and that comes down to hard work and practice. These girls want to make an impact. If they don’t have the ball in their hands [Ay’lasia] can find them. They just must be confident with their shots."
