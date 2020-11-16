ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks took their first lost of the season Friday in a narrow 44-42 defeat at the hands of the Wells Lady Pirates.
The game sat tied at 15 following a nine point first-quarter performance from Elkhart's Haleigh Chapin. Wells was open to create some seperation in the second quarter as they outscored the Lady Elks 14-9.
The third quarter was quiet on both sides as each team scored four points. Wells made it a point of emphasis to contain Chapin as she only scored five points in the final three periods.
The final quarter proved to be the most dynamic for each side as Wells carried a 33-28 lead into the fourth.
Kassidy Thomas led the Lady Elks with seven fourth quarter points but was unable to help lead the Lady Elks to a complete come back.
The Lady Elks will host Cross Roads tonight.
Tuesday Schedule:
Westwood at Rusk
Cayuga at Leon
