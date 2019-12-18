Kerens 47, Palestine 40
PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats fell at home Tuesday night behind a fourth-quarter rally from Kerens.
Scores by quarter
Kerens – 6, 13, 13, 15
Palestine – 11, 11, 11, 7
Ay'Lashia Fantroy led the Ladycats in scoring with 11 points. Ka'Zem Woods and Ja'Mya Reeves each had six.
Crockett 78, Elkhart 76 (OT)
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks lost a thriller to the Crockett Lady Bulldogs at home Tuesday afternoon, 78-76. Madison Crader led the Lady Elks in scoring with 24. Brandi Cain was next with 11.
Grapeland 61, Slocum 10
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes opened district play with a dominate 51-point victory over the Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.
Scores by quarter
Grapeland – 24, 11, 17, 9
Slocum – 0, 2, 4, 4
Sandiettes' Top Scorers: Tierra Jones 14 points, Kenya Woods 9 points, Keaundra Harris 9 points
Lady Mustangs' Top Scorers: Marlee Lasiter 6 points, Brooke Sims 3 points
Cayuga 33, North Zulch 30
Reagan Clark and Briley Shaw both led the Ladycats with 10 points. Claire Drinkard added eight points. Mackenzie Legard had five.
Individual stats were not reported:
LaPoynor 38, Neches 36
Results/stats were not reported for:
Westwood at Teague
Frankston at Buffalo
