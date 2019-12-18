Kerens 47, Palestine 40

PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats fell at home Tuesday night behind a fourth-quarter rally from Kerens.

Scores by quarter

Kerens – 6, 13, 13, 15

Palestine – 11, 11, 11, 7

Ay'Lashia Fantroy led the Ladycats in scoring with 11 points. Ka'Zem Woods and Ja'Mya Reeves each had six.

Crockett 78, Elkhart 76 (OT)

ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks lost a thriller to the Crockett Lady Bulldogs at home Tuesday afternoon, 78-76. Madison Crader led the Lady Elks in scoring with 24. Brandi Cain was next with 11.

Grapeland 61, Slocum 10

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes opened district play with a dominate 51-point victory over the Lady Mustangs Tuesday night.

Scores by quarter

Grapeland – 24, 11, 17, 9

Slocum – 0, 2, 4, 4

Sandiettes' Top Scorers: Tierra Jones 14 points, Kenya Woods 9 points, Keaundra Harris 9 points

Lady Mustangs' Top Scorers: Marlee Lasiter 6 points, Brooke Sims 3 points

Cayuga 33, North Zulch 30

Reagan Clark and Briley Shaw both led the Ladycats with 10 points. Claire Drinkard added eight points. Mackenzie Legard had five. 

Individual stats were not reported:

 LaPoynor 38, Neches 36

Results/stats were not reported for:

Westwood at Teague

Frankston at Buffalo

