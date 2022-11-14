Elkhart 60, Wells 29
ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks dominated Wells in their season opener Friday, 60-29, behind the scoring efforts of freshmen Callie Abbas and Callie Boyd.
Quarter Breakdown
Elkhart – 18 | 9 | 13 | 20
Wells – 5 | 4 | 5 | 15
Callie Abbas led the Lady Elks with 19 points. Callie Boyd added another 17 points. Skyler Hamby finished with eight points to round out their top three scorers. The Lady Elks travel to play Cross Roads Tuesday before returning home Friday to host Onalaska.
North Forney 53, Palestine 42
NORTH FORNEY – The Palestine Ladycats took their first loss of the season Saturday on the road against North Forney.
Quarter Breakdown
North Forney – 21 | 6 | 18 | 8
Palestine – 10 | 10 | 9 | 13
Ay’Lasia Fantroy led the Ladycats with 24 points on the afternoon, while Jan’aa Johnson added another 11. Tiara Deyon finished with three points and Jocelyn Musil had two. Palestine hosts the Fairfield Eagles Tuesday and Marlin Friday.
