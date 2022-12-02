SLOCUM – The Neches Lady Tigers are placed in the gold bracket of the Slocum Basketball Tournament after securing a pair of wins Joaquin and Westwood.
The Lady Tigers proved why they’re one of the top-ranked teams in the state after defeating Westwood 63-18 in game two of Thursday’s tournament slate.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Westwood’s Anaiya Birdow finally got the Lady Panthers on the board. Lady Tiger Sealy Hines scored 11 of their first 13 points. Joely Jenkins had the other basket for Neches with a crafty step-back mid-range jumper.
The Lady Tigers led 27-4 at the end of the first quarter. That lead stretched to 43-10 at halftime with Hines sitting at 16 points. Birdow scored eight of Westwood’s 10 first-half points.
The second half was another dominant two quarters of basketball for Neches as they held Westwood to eight points.
Hines finished with 23 points and two assists. Jenkins added 12 points and three assists. Kacie Trimble rounded out the trio with 12 points and three rebounds.
Westwood’s Birdow finished with 10 points.
The Lady Tigers move on to round one of the gold bracket against the Troup Lady Tigers at 4 p.m. at Slocum High School.
