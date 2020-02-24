The Palestine Ladycats 2020 basketball campaign came to an end Friday night at Navarro College, 51-49, against China Springs.
Ay'Lashia Fantroy and Ja'Mya Reeves were still feeling their hot hand from Monday's Bi-District upset against Jasper.
Two two sophomores combined for 13 of Palestine's 15 first-quarter points and took a five-point lead into the second quarter.
Reeves led the Ladycats with eight points in the opening quarter. The offensive roles flipped for the two sides in the second as it was China Springs who would outscore the Ladycats 15-10. Both sides sat deadlocked at 25 heading into half.
China Spring's offense continue to excel following intermission. Reeves was held scoreless in the third quarter, but efforts from Fantroy, Ma'Shayla Jordan, Ka'Zem Wood, Raina Hanzik and Ja'NAa Johnson helped the Ladycats remain within five heading into the final quarter.
Palestine attempted to stage a comeback in the final quarter, but fell two points short of extending the game into overtime. Reeves led the Ladycats in scoring with 21 points. Fantroy followed behind her with 13.
Scoreboard
HIGH SCHOOLS
BASKETBALL
Girls
Area Round
Class 1A-Region IV
Neches 38, Batlett 20
Top Scorers: Emily Hill 11 points, Lexi Rogers 10 points, Kacie Kimbrough 10 points.
Class 2A-Region III
Grapeland 84, Valley Mills 45
Top Scorers: Teira Jones 32 points, Keaundra Harris 19 points, Jessie Payne 14 points, Keyna Woods 10 points
Regional Quarterfinals
Neches v. LaPoynor
Where: Crossroads High School
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.
Regional Quarterfinals
Grapeland v. Kerens
Where: Frankston High School
When: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.
