Palestine Ladycats
BROWNSBORO – The Palestine Ladycats were unable to overcome an 18-point first-half hole against the Van Lady Vandals in the consolation game Saturday at the Great East Texas Shootout. Van carried an eight-point lead into the second quarter before they outscored Palestine 15-5 before half.
LayLay Fantroy scored four of the Ladycats five second-quarter points, while Van saw multiple scorers helped them take a 32-14 lead into half.
The Ladycats turned their rough first-half around with an impressive third-quarter performance. Ja'Mya Reeves and Fantroy's 11 combined third-quarter points helped reduce the deficit to nine as they outscored Van 12-3.
Though Palestine matched third 12-points quarter in the fourth, Van's offense recovered to post a 14-point frame.
Fantroy led all scorers with 14 points, while Reeves added 13. Palestine will host Kerens Tuesday. Junior varsity tips off at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.
Westwood Lady Panthers dominate Arp
FRANKSTON – After a rough stretch for the Westwood during tournament play, the Lady Panthers bounced back with a dominate win over Arp Friday, 68-15. Tia Hatten had a game-high 29 points. Destiny Ellis added in 20 points. And Ra'Shalia Billups put in 15.
The Lady Panthers will open up district play with a road match against Teague tonight. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Frankston bypasses Cayuga in consolation game
FRANKSTON – Three 20-point quarters was the foundation behind the Lady Indians' 71-51 victory over the Cayuga Ladycats Saturday.
Scores by quarter
Frankston – 20, 20, 9, 22
Cayuga – 12, 14, 12, 13
Frankston's Keryonna Eldridge had a game-high 21 points, while Hatton enjoyed a 14-point performance. Claire Drinkard had a team-high 16 points with Briley Shaw cashing in another 15.
The Lady Indians will open up district play Tuesday night against the Buffalo Lady Bison. Junior varsity is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff with varsity to follow.
Cayuga will travel to North Zulch for a non-district matchup against North Zulch High School. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Slocum wins consolation championship
The Slocum Lady Mustangs defeated Spurger, 28-12, in the consolation championship game Saturday at the Zavalla Jingle Bell Jubille varsity tournament. Jolie Bowman led the Lady Mustangs with nine points. The Lady Mustangs will begin district play tonight against the Grapeland Sandiettes. Tipoff for junior varsity is at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow at Grapeland High School..
