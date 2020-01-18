WESTWOOD – The Elkhart Lady Elks grabbed their first district win in a huge 54-13 win over the Westwood Lady Panthers Friday night.
All nine players contributed in the scoring column for Elkhart. Madison Crader led the way with 13 points, while Haleigh Chapin added 11 points. Brandi Cain had nine and Lynsoe Walding dropped eight.
The Lady Elks (9-14, 1-4) continue their road trip against Crockett Tuesday.
The Lady Panthers continue their home stand against Teague Tuesday night.
District 19-4A
Palestine 50, Mexia 42
The Palestine Ladycats secured their first district win Friday against Mexia, 50-42.
Ay'Lashia Fantroy led in the scoring column with 22 points. Ja'Mya Reeves added 10 points.
The Ladycats hit the road Tuesday night against Madisonville.
District 20-3A
Teague 27, Frankston 26
The Frankston Maidens lost on a game-winning three-point shot from Teague, 27-26.
Frankston were up by two with 12 seconds left in the game before a final three iced the game for Teague.
Tia Billingsly led the Maidens with 10 poitnts.
Frankston hosts the Buffalo Lady Bison Tuesday.
District 20-2A
Grapeland 67, Lovelady 31
LOVELADY – Grapeland's Teira Jones scored a career-high 46 points helping lead the Sandiettes to a 67-31 win over Lovelady Friday.
The Sandiettes (23-4, 6-0) will return to action Tuesday at Slocum against the Lady Mustangs.
Slocum 44, Latexo 28
SLOCUM – The Slocum Lady Mustangs handled business on homecoming night with a 44-28 win over Latexo Friday.
Freshman Julie Neal led all scorers with 15 points.
The Lady Mustangs host the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday.
District 19-2A
Kerens 64, Cayuga 28
KERENS – The Cayuga Ladycats suffered their first defeat of district play, 64-28, to Kerens Friday night.
Claire Drinkard led the Ladycats in scoring with seven.
Cayuga (17-10, 2-1) returns home Tuesday for a district contest against Frost.
