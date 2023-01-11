PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats (1-1) fell in their district home opener Tuesday evening against the 19th-ranked Madisonville Lady Mustangs, 57-50.
The Ladycats entered Tuesday’s district contest 1-0 in district after their win against the Bullard Lady Panthers Friday. Palestine was once ranked higher than Madisonville in the state rankings until they fell out of the top-25 altogether.
Palestine split with Madisonville last year in non-district play, so this was the first meeting between the two as district opponents.
The game remained relatively close throughout all four quarters with Palestine taking an early 4-2 lead behind baskets from Brianna Price and Ay’lasia Fantroy. Fantroy scored four of their first six points and assisted on the other two baskets to Price and Jay’anna Johnson.
Palestine led 8-6 midway through the quarter until a Madisonville three gave them their first lead of the evening. Palestine immediately responded with a wing three from Jumija Clewis. Madisonville took the last three minutes to outscore Palestine 7-2 as they took a 16-13 lead into the second quarter.
After an opening basket from Fantroy and splits free throws from Jay’anna and Jan’aa, Palestine trailed 21-17. Madisonville took the opportunity to go on a 7-0 run until a three from Fantroy temporarily halted their momentum.
Palestine finished the first half on a 6-0 run with Jan’aa contributing four of those points. They trailed 32-26 at halftime.
Palestine continued to chop away at Madisonville’s lead as they outscored them 15-10 in the third quarter. They trailed by one entering the fourth quarter with Fantroy providing the final five points of the quarter for them.
Unfortunately for Palestine, their offense ran into a wall as they were held scoreless for the first six minutes of the quarter. Their first basket came with a 1:50 left in the quarter on a three from Fantroy. The senior guard knocked down two more threes to end the game to bring her point total to 20 on the night.
Corian Hudson finished as their second scorer with nine points and three rebounds. Jan’aa contributed six points and six rebounds. The two sides will meet again Jan. 27 in Madisonville.
First, Palestine travels to rusk Friday for game three of their district run. Palestine swept Rusk in their district series last season en route to their undefeated championship. The Lady Eagles are currently 0-2 in district with an 71-30 loss against Madisonville and a 69-23 loss against the Jacksonville Maidens.
